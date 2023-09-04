I’m Not Trying To Blackmail Lagos Govt, Save My Son’s Life – Mother Of Boy With Missing Intestine

According to Vanguard, Mrs. Deborah Abiodun, the mother of a 13-year-old boy whose small intestine got missing during treatment at hospital in Lagos, says that she is not attempting to blackmail the government of Lagos State. Abiodun made the statement during an interview with journalist in Lagos on Sunday.

Photo credit: Vanguard.

Mrs. Abiodun explained that her reason for seeking assistance through a viral video was to save her son’s life. She stressed that Adebola, her son, needs urgent transplant to save his life.

Part of her statement read as, “According to the statement by the LASUTH, where they said that I’m trying to blackmail the state government. How? I believe any mother in my situation would do whatever it takes to save her child’s life. My intentions are not to blackmail anyone, especially not the state government.

“What I’m saying are the things I observed. I’m still appealing to the government to help me because my son needs urgent transplant. He’s emaciating every day because his body struggles to absorb nutrients. He is vomiting and has been on TPN (Total parenteral nutrition). I’m not trying to blackmail Lagos government but to save my son life.”

Cris (

)