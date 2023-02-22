NEWS

I’m Not Sure Nigerians Are Ready For President Of Igbo Extraction – Orji Kalu

Senator Uzor Orji Kalu the lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District at the National Assembly has said that he is not sure Nigerians are ready for an Igbo president ahead of the upcoming 2023 presidential election.

He had an exclusive interview with Channels Television on Wednesday and he noted that the Southeast engage in emotional politics, and he advised that they should engage in practical politics.

Speaking about the presidential election on Saturday, Senator Uzor Orji Kalu said that this is not the best outing for the people of the southeast in their quest for presidency. He claimed that if a person wants to become the president of Nigeria, they need other regions.

His words were, “It is not the best outing for us because for you to become the President of Nigeria, you need other regions. I’m well-experienced. I ran for President in 2007 and I’m not sure Nigerians are yet ready for a President of Igbo extraction.” Watch the video here.

