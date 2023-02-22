This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’m Not Sure Nigerians Are Ready For President Of Igbo Extraction – Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, claims that he is skeptical of whether Nigerians are ready for a president from the south-east.

According to Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, the February 25 presidential election is not the best opportunity for the Igbo people since the South-East requires the assistance of five other regions for one of their own to win Aso Rock.

“It is not the perfect outing for us (Igbo people),” Kalu said in The 2023 Verdict, a special election program on Channels Television, “because you need other places to become the president of Nigeria.”

The 18 candidates vying for president in this year’s election include some people of Igbo ancestry. Yet, one of the top three candidates for the election on Saturday is Labour Party member Peter Obi.

Kalu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for the Abia North Senatorial District, minimized Obi’s chances.

“While I have extensive experience and campaigned for president in 2007, I don’t believe Nigerians are currently ready for an Igbo leader.” I’m not sure; I attempted to check around that. “We still have five more regions to consider, so I’m not sure,” he commented.

Despite being the finest in their fields, Kalu asserted that South-East Asians fall short in politics.

“We participate in politics via our emotions, and I want Igbos to go to pragmatic politics instead of participating in politics through their emotions,” he stated.

Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, will win in Abia State and the zone, the senator expressed confidence.

Content created and supplied by: TheTirelessWriter (via 50minds

News )

#Nigerians #Ready #President #Igbo #Extraction #KaluI’m Not Sure Nigerians Are Ready For President Of Igbo Extraction – Kalu Publish on 2023-02-22 11:42:10