“I’m Not Saying Peter Obi Is Bad But He Can’t Do Any Magic In 1 Year If He Became President” -Freeze

Few hours ago, Daddy Freeze shared a video where his discussed the possibility of a Nigeria being under the leadership of the former governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi.

Daddy Freeze said, “I am not saying Mr. Peter Gregory Obi of the Labour Party is a bad presidential candidate but the fact is that he can’t do any magic in one year if he became president.”

Speaking further, Daddy Freeze said, “the only thing Peter Obi will have achieved differently compared to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is that the youths, who take the larger among his supporters, will totally be in his support even though we are suffering. To me, I see this as a sentiment.”

Lastly, Daddy Freeze said, “the only thing I can fault President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for was how he announced the removal of fuel subsidy. The fact is that it was an act carried out by the former administration because they left no allocation for fuel subsidy in the month of June. For this reason, if Peter Gregory Obi had won, he will also have to fight for the removal of fuel subsidy just like Tinubu is also doing currently.”

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (between 9th – 13th minutes).

