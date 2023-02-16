This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’m Not Ready To Sit Down With Anybody Again- Wike Pulls Plug On Reconciliation With Atiku

The governor of Rivers State and former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governor Nyesom Wike, has finally pulled a plug on any chances of reconciliation with the presidential candidate of his party, Atiku Abubakar.

The governor was speaking at a press briefing with journalists in Port Harcourt, when he spoke on the allegations that he is sponsoring violence in the state against other parties including his prolonged tussle with the presidential candidate of the PDP.

Nyesom Wike and other governors of the G-5 group had been asking for the removal of the National Chairman of the PDP, stating that that was their condition under which they will support Atiku Abubakar.

Consequently, the governor has always stated that there is a possibility of reconciliation with Atiku and the presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party. However, at a press briefing on Thursday, Wike disclosed that there was no longer any possibility for reconcilation.

When asked whether he was still open to any reconcilation or sitting with the presidential candidate of the PDP, Wike stated that he was no longer open to reconcilation as it is already too late.

He further pointed out that he has already picked his preferred presidential candidate and even gone as far telling electorates in his state whom they should vote for in the forthcoming presidential election.

Speaking on any chances of reconciliation and whether closing the door of reconcilation means he has already endorsed another candidate, Wike said, “I have told you I am not ready to sit down with anybody again, you know how you want to interpret it.”

Content created and supplied by: Greatkhasi (via 50minds

News )

#Ready #Sit #Wike #Pulls #Plug #Reconciliation #AtikuI’m Not Ready To Sit Down With Anybody Again- Wike Pulls Plug On Reconciliation With Atiku Publish on 2023-02-16 11:08:12