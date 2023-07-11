I’m Not Incapacitated, Says Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, says he is not in “a state of extreme incapacity” despite seeking medical leave abroad.

Akeredolu spoke in reaction to the comment of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adamu claimed to have learned that Governor Akeredolu was unable to function during a meeting with APC governors.

“We regret to inform you about the governor of Ondo state’s serious incapacity. From what we understand, he has been hospitalised abroad. We hope and pray for him to recover quickly,” he reportedly remarked on Tuesday.

But in a quick response, Mr. Akeredolu said that despite having travelled abroad for medical care for more than a month, he was not ill. According to Daily trust.

The governor announced that he would return to work once his doctor certified him to be fully well. He did so through the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola-Olateju.

“Mr. Governor is NOT disabled; he will resume his duties as soon as the medical professionals declare him to be in good health.

She stated in a statement that while continuing to send a post to the Executive Council Committee platform on Tuesday, “he is, evidently, not in any critical state that should warrant this clearly reprehensible conduct.”

Akeredolu requested in a letter to the State House of Assembly legislators on Tuesday that his medical absence be extended and that his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, continue to act in his place.

The letter was written after the governor gave the state’s citizens reassurance that he was in good spirits and trusted the medical advice of his doctors, who had counselled him to get more rest.

On June 6, 2023, Akeredolu left for a medical leave of absence. He was scheduled to return on July 6.

His poor health has persisted in causing worry.

On May 1, 2023, shortly after returning to the state after his initial 15 working-day annual break, the governor was briefly spotted in public.

