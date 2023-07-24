I’m Not In Position To Advise Nigerians Because I’m Not In Govt And I Don’t Want To Make Mistakes – Bisi Akande

Chief Bisi Akande, a former governor of Osun State and the interim national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, responded when asked what advise he would give Nigerians in light of the suffering they are experiencing.

After Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the new President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, announced the withdrawal of the gasoline subsidy, the price of petrol has increased, adding to the suffering. Nigerians all across the nation are still struggling to recover from the loss of subsidies that caused the price of petrol to spike from N187 to N500 per litre in only two months to N617 per litre today.

I’m sorry, but I’m not in a position to advise Nigerians because I’m not in government and I don’t want to make mistakes, Chief Bisi Akande reportedly said at a reception for the recently-retired Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in Oro, Irepodun Local Government Area, Kwara State.

Chief Bisi Akande of the All Progressives Congress and a former executive governor of Osun State said, “Only members of the administration who are reading files and are well-versed in matters pertaining to the nation can do that. Since I am in your shoes, I will interpret events in the same manner as you.

