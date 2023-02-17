This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’m Not In Labour Party But, I’m Working For Peter Obi- Samuel Ortom

Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue state, has finally thrown his support behind another presidential contender in front of the upcoming elections, despite the continuous internal conflict that is wreaking havoc inside the People’s Democratic Party.

After months of being at odds with Atiku Abubakar ever since the presidential primary election of the PDP was held, the governor of Benue state, who also happens to be a member of the G5 group, has finally thrown his support behind the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi. The governor of Benue state is a member of the G5 group.

According to Vanguard, Samuel Ortom, who has endorsed Peter Obi for president, stated on Thursday during a town hall meeting in Makurdi that his choice to do so was not based on party affiliations but rather on his conviction that Peter Obi is the ideal guy to be president of Nigeria.

The governor, who asserted that both the People’s Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress have let down Nigerians, argued that it is time for the populace to put sentiments aside and align themselves with a candidate who is qualified to hold the office of president. He said this in response to a claim that the two parties had failed Nigerians.

“This has nothing to do with the party. Although I’m not a member of the Labour Party, I do volunteer work for Peter Obi. I have made the decision to stand by him.” He added.

