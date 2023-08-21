I’m Not In Abuja To Fly PDP Or Any Party’s Flag – Wike

Nyesom Wike, the new Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, has stated that he is not in office to raise any party’s flag.

Former Rivers State governor Wike declared that he would only fly the Nigerian flag and work to restore the nation’s capital to its original vision.

Daily trust report that, At his first news conference, held on Monday in Abuja, Wike stated he would not fly the flag of any party since it did not concern him.

He was responding to inquiries about whether he would fly the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag, the national flag, and the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This Day report that, In response, he argued: “Why should anyone care whatever party flag I will be flying? Bring the PDP flag, and I will fly it, as well as the Labour Party banner. You believe that because the FCT is in this state, people care about the party flag I fly? I’ll fly the Nigerian flag and make sure the FCT fulfils the founding fathers’ aspirations.

“We’ll return FCT to its rightful position. There have been numerous complaints that this is not the FCT of the founders. We must address the security issue. People should travel to FCT for holiday.

This Day report that, He also outlined a 10-point programme, emphasising security, city sanitation, maintaining the Abuja Master Plan, infrastructure development, restoring green spaces, removing shanties, plugging revenue leaks, and paying ground rents, among other things.

Wike issued a warning that the administration he will be leading will not accept security agency explanations because they will be given the instruments they need to do their jobs since security is a major problem.

Lukundu (

)