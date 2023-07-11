I’m Not Happy Filling My Tank; I Used To Fill It With N19,000 Before, But Now It’s N67,000—Sen Enang

During an interview with Arise , Sen. Enang, a former governorship aspirant of Akwa-Ibom State, stated that he’s not happy filling his tank because the tank that he used to fill it for N19,000 is now N67,000. He revealed that his utility vehicles, which he used to fill with N8,000, now cost between 22,000 and 25,000 naira.

He added that the situation in the country is now so bad that it will be beneficial for the government to use the money meant for palliative care to invest in our small-scale refineries. He also revealed that so many people have parked their vehicles and started using commercial vehicles.

According to him, “if you invest this money in these emergency small-scale refineries, if you invest it, you’ll completely reverse the situation that is leading to the suffering of the people. I feel my tank; I’m not happy feeling the tank I used to feel with 18, 19,000, and N67,000. N67,000 to feel a tank, and a small and utility vehicle that I used to fill with N8,000 now costs 22–25,000 naira to feel. I feel it; all of us feel it. And if you watch the root, go to my state, go to Akwa-Ibom, an oil producing state, and look at the number of people who have parked their vehicles, who are now using keke napep, and even petrol station owners to drop their children off at school.”

Video Credit: Arise (22:03)

