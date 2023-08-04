NEWS

“I’m Not Difficult, I Just Want To Make Sure You’re Serious Before I Give My Heart” Hadiza Abubakar

Yoruba movie actress, Hadiza Abubakar, has used her most recent Instagram post to let her admirers realize that she is not a difficult lady to approach. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she disclosed that she is not a difficult lady to approach.

She made it known that it is not that she is a difficult person, but that she just wants to make sure that a man is serious about her before she gives her heart to him. The actress is someone who has kept her relationship status a secret on social media, and her new post might be an indication that she is still single.

In the statement she made on her Instagram story, she said, “I’m not difficult, I just want to make sure you’re serious before I give my heart.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

