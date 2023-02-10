‘I’m not bothered about Peter Obi because he can not win one state in the North’ – Bwala reveals

Few moments ago, Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign publicly came out to reveal that Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi can not win one state in the North.

Bwala stated that Peter Obi cashed in to a movement by young people who think they need a different part. He further stressed that the reason why he doesn’t bother much about the Labour Party Presidential Candidate is that he can’t win one state in the North.

“In his Words”

“Peter Obi is s third force but he’s not revolutionary, he cashed in to a movement, an agitation by young people who think they need a different part. The reason why I don’t bother much about Peter Obi, let me tell you today by my discipline of law, Peter Obi as we are speaking today is running as an independent candidate, he can’t win one state in the North”, Daniel Bwala said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video.

Content created and supplied by: Ola_Dan (via 50minds

News )

