I’m not Associated with all the Problems Buhari Created with the Naira Redesign- Adams Oshiomhole

Former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has decided to speak about incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari and the new Naira notes approved by his administration.

The APC chieftain who spoke about such issues during a presidential campaign rally carried out by his party few hours ago, stated that;

“All the problems that Buhari created with the currency change, my hand is not there. Our party told Buhari that if he want to change the currency, you would have changed it during his own election. What you did not do during your time, you want to use it and spoil another person’s time, it’s not good. He has to obey the supreme court, the supreme court judgement is superior to the pronouncement of the president. According to Nigerian law, the supreme court, once it’s pronounced, the president must obey. That’s why everywhere I go I disassociate myself because the truth is, the money in your hand, you did not print it, you didn’t choose the colour of the money. They said they want to change it, did they give you the new one? Now they want to take the old one without giving you the new one. President Buhari is on his own”.

