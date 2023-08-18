‘I’m Not Against Gov. Otti’s Purchase Of Toyota-branded Vans For His Security’ – Innocent Chukwuma

Chairman, Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma had reacted to the governor of Abia stated decision to purchase Toyota-branded Vans for his security. He said in an interview with Arise TV news that governor Alex Otti has been his good customer even before becoming governor, and he is not against his decision to purchase Toyota-branded Vans for his security. According to him, governor Alex wanted the vehicles immediately, but he told him he could only get them ready in fourteen days.

He said, “Governor Alex Otti is my best customer, I am not against his purchase of Toyota-branded Vans for his security because even before he became governor he has been using my vehicles, and he always commended the quality of my vehicles. But this time he requested so many vehicles from me, both for himself and the commissioners. He said he needed an immediate pickup vehicle for his security and I told him mine can only be ready in 14 days because I also have other customers to attend to and I thank Nigerians for letting him know that’s supporting made in Nigeria product is good for the economy.”

Below is people’s reaction to this matter.

[Start from 0:01]

To watch the video.

Vincent73 (

)