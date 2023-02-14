I’m Not A Member Of The Labour Party, But A Member Of Afenifere, A Group That Supports Obi—Farotimi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

(Image Captured during the interview)

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam ahead of the upcoming general elections, famous Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Dele Farotimi, who is known to be a member of the Labour Party and supporter of the Obi/Datti presidential campaign, has however come out to clear the air on the claims that he is a member of the Labour Party, stating that he only speaks for the Obi/Datti presidential campaign council but is not a member of the Labour Party.

He made this statement on Tuesday, February 14, during an interview with Channels Television, “The 2023 Verdict.” He explained that he was just a member of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, a group that supports the Obi/Datti presidency.

According to him, “I speak for the Obi/Datti presidential campaign, but I’m not a member of the Labour Party; I’m a member of Afenifere, and Afenifere is an integral part of the Obi presidential movement; not only them, I am talking about the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, which consists of Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, and the Middle Belt Forum. We came out with our position publicly. All the four of us came together over two years ago, and we publicly picked a person worthy of support in this electoral cycle.

So all these people are ordinarily not members of the Labour Party but came into the Labour Party because that is where Peter Obi is and that is where they found a political platform for the actualization of their desire to rescue this country.”

(Dele Farotimi)

