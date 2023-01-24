NEWS

I’m Not A Chieftancy Person, But I’ll Keep This Title In My Museum—Wike to Umuma Council of Chiefs

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During the governorship campaign rally held in Umuma Community in Rivers State, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, thanked the council of chiefs in Umuma Community for giving him a chieftancy title during his visit to the state. Wike stated that he’s not a chieftain, but added that he’s going to keep the title in his museum. 

He further stated that his title would give him the benefit of visiting them to get one bottle of drink and of having them come to him to get one bottle also. However, Wike urged the people to vote for the PDP governorship candidate in the state.

According to him, “Let me thank the Umuma council of chiefs for this chieftancy you’ve imposed on me.” I want to sincerely thank you people. You know, ordinarily, I’m not a chieftain, but I thank you for giving me this opportunity. It’ll be in my museum. Chieftancy! Chieftancy! Sometimes, I will come and confer with you people, bringing only 1 bottle because, with the number of chieftancies I have, I can’t keep them all.

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post. 

Video credit: Channels Television (17:45)

Square (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Atiku’s Mega Rally At The Stephen Keshi Stadium Pulls Mammoth Crowd

8 mins ago

Ebonyi APC chairman, ex-council boss arrested over killings

10 mins ago

Primate Ayodele Forsees Death Of Prominent Unhealthy Candidate in 2023 Election –

18 mins ago

We Have Asked Court To Disqualify Bola Ahmed Tinubu – PDP Presidential Spokesperson

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button