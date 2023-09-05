NEWS

I’m Not A Celebrity, You Can’t Abuse Me And Get Away With It, I Will Come Hard For You – Nkechi Blessing.

Most of us are quite familiar with the name Nkechi Blessing Sunday, a fast-rising actress who came into the limelight a few years ago and she has been doing great since then.

She took to her social media page on Instagram to write new messages her Instagram story and she might have to explain more about who she’s referring to.

She writes that she’s not a celebrity you can abuse and can get away with because she has changed and she will come hard for anyone who abuses her. Nkechi Blessing Sunday has always found a way to trend on social media platforms but this might be for a positive reason.

It’s still unclear who Nkechi Blessing Sunday is referring to and this is something that a lot of people will want to know.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that this is something a lot of celebrities will want to say?

