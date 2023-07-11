I’m Nobody’s Ex- Angela Okorie Says, Fans React

Popular actress and singer, Angela Okorie has taken to her official social media handle to reveal that she is nobody’s ex. The light-skinned actress shows off her beauty in a black outfit and gives a facial expression affirming that she’s a woman in her lane and is not owned by anybody.

Her caption reads, “I’m nobody’s ex biko”. This video triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her beauty. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired her.

A fan said since she is nobody’s ex then who got her pregnant that made her birth to her handsome son? A fan said she loves her nose-winking, adding that she is so beautiful.

Another fan said this is a picture-perfect moment and he can’t look away.

Angela aka Legit Queen got everyone on her toes with her beauty as she shows off her spotless skin. She’s in her league and is doing well for herself as a musician and an actress.

