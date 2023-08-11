I’m No Longer Interested In Being Minister, Some Forces Want To Block My Emergence–El-Rufai

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the Former governor of Kaduna State, has informed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that he is no longer interested in holding the position of minister. He claims that the President’s allies are working to prevent his appointment.

The former governor of Kaduna State reportedly told President Tinubu this when he met with Tinubu on Tuesday, according to a Premium Times report. During the meeting, Tinubu informed Mr. El-Rufai that he had received some petitions opposing his ministerial nomination and requested 24 hours to take action.

Mr. El-Rufai responded by saying he was no longer interested in serving as a minister at that point. Additionally, he gave President Tinubu his word that he would keep making his own individual contribution to Nigeria’s growth.

The former governor also informed the President that he needs some time to concentrate on his doctoral program at a university in Netherland.

According to Premium Times, El-Rufai suggested Mr. Jafaru Ibrahim Sani as a new ministerial nominee for Kaduna State during the meeting and assured the President that the man would be a great asset and resource to him.

According to Premium Times, Mr. Ibrahim Sani held the position of commissioner in Kaduna State’s local government, education, and environment ministries while Mr. El-Rufai served as governor.

Recall that the senate declined to confirm Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the outgoing governor of Kaduna State, and two other individuals as ministers because of security concerns. Nigerians are curious to see how it all turns out, whatever the case may be.

