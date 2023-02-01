NEWS

I’m meeting with Obi, Kwankwaso for support

I'm meeting with Obi, Kwankwaso for support

Following the Upcoming 2023 general elections, which will happen on 25 of February 2023, Many Nigerians who have their PVC are all eager to cast their voter to that one person of will represent them in government.

However, political parties and there presidential candidates have being going to different states for there campaign rally and many Parties have been interviewed in different TV news stations to speak on how to make progress in upcoming presidential elections.

According to the Punch Online Newspaper, following the interview of the People Democratic party (PDP) Presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, while speaking, he said, Each Party has its internal crisis and their will not be an exemption but they are looking to solve every different in no distant time.

“Each party is going through a personal crisis, and we are still in communication with them. Most people are neither PDP members nor members of any other parties, but this will most likely not lead us to lose the election because we are currently satisfied with how things are going.”

“Election today is in the hands of the citizens,” he said, “unlike in the past when a Governor would suggest who to vote for.”

