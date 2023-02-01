I’m meeting with Obi, Kwankwaso for support – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has recently hinted that he is in talks with other political figures to gain their support for the upcoming election. During a 15-minute interview with BBC Hausa service, Atiku revealed that he is meeting with the candidates of the New Nigerian People Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and the Labour Party’s Peter Obi. Despite these discussions, Atiku stated that he does not view either of these candidates as a threat to his own chances of winning the election.

Despite the ongoing crisis within the PDP, Atiku remains confident in his party’s ability to succeed in the election. He recognizes that every political party faces its own internal issues, but remains optimistic that these can be resolved in due course. Atiku also acknowledged that elections have changed over time, and are no longer controlled by individual governors. Instead, the outcome is now in the hands of the voters, giving them a greater say in the direction of the country.

Atiku explained that his approach to the election is one of determination and a focus on securing a positive outcome. Despite facing challenges, he remains committed to working with others and finding solutions that will benefit all parties involved. Whether or not this strategy will be successful remains to be seen.

Content created and supplied by: Trendingg (via 50minds

News )

#meeting #Obi #Kwankwaso #support #AtikuI’m meeting with Obi, Kwankwaso for support – Atiku Publish on 2023-02-01 10:49:11