NEWS

I’m Meeting With Obi, Kwankwaso for Support-Atiku Abubakar

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’m Meeting With Obi, Kwankwaso for Support-Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate for the 2023 presidential election has intimated that he will meet with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to discuss how they may support him in the forthcoming election.

In a 15-minute interview with the BBC Hausa station on Tuesday, Atiku remarked.

Speaking to the interviewer in Hausa, Atiku claimed that neither Obi nor Kwankwaso posed a threat to his prospects of winning the election on February 25.

“Even though I don’t consider any of them to be a threat, we’re in a conversation and the outcome of those talks may reveal which of them is about to arrive.”

When asked about the ongoing PDP crisis, Atiku responded that every party has its internal problems, and theirs is no exception, however, they are working quickly to resolve all of their differences.

Content created and supplied by: Isaadodatti (via 50minds
News )

#Meeting #Obi #Kwankwaso #SupportAtiku #AbubakarI’m Meeting With Obi, Kwankwaso for Support-Atiku Abubakar Publish on 2023-02-01 14:55:18



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Essays I Wrote Years Ago Against Tinubu Changes Nothing, I Was In People’s Pigs Party Then – FFK.

5 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: I Am Ready To Work With Obi -Atiku, Tinubu’s Comment On Udom Exposes Inability To Lead-PDP Campaign

6 mins ago

2023 Presidency: Anybody plotting evil against us & say he will deal with us will never win- Wike

16 mins ago

Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Circulating Essay He Wrote Against Bola Ahmed Tinubu Some Years Ago

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button