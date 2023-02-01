I’m Meeting With Obi, Kwankwaso for Support-Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate for the 2023 presidential election has intimated that he will meet with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to discuss how they may support him in the forthcoming election.

In a 15-minute interview with the BBC Hausa station on Tuesday, Atiku remarked.

Speaking to the interviewer in Hausa, Atiku claimed that neither Obi nor Kwankwaso posed a threat to his prospects of winning the election on February 25.

“Even though I don’t consider any of them to be a threat, we’re in a conversation and the outcome of those talks may reveal which of them is about to arrive.”

When asked about the ongoing PDP crisis, Atiku responded that every party has its internal problems, and theirs is no exception, however, they are working quickly to resolve all of their differences.

Content created and supplied by: Isaadodatti (via 50minds

News )

#Meeting #Obi #Kwankwaso #SupportAtiku #AbubakarI’m Meeting With Obi, Kwankwaso for Support-Atiku Abubakar Publish on 2023-02-01 14:55:18