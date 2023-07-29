I’m Looking At APC’s Manifesto And The Magicians Nominated To Bring Renewed Hope – Daniel Bwala

As the recently unveiled list of ministerial nominees continues to occupy the front burner of public discussions across the country, renowned lawyer, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Barrister Daniel Bwala has pointed out the enormous task that awaits those who will occupy President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time’ program on Friday night, Bwala, who dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its controversial same-faith ticket back in 2022, revealed that while taking a closer look at the ruling party’s campaign manifesto, it would be interesting to see how Tinubu’s proposed ministers will deliver on the promises contained in the document, especially considering the myriad challenges Nigeria is currently facing.

He said; “The bigger question is this: I am not looking at names, and individual character, even though it matters. I am looking at the manifesto of the party and the magicians that have just been nominated. Who will bring about the performance of the Renewed Hope.

Because, if you look at the present situation that we are in right now in Nigeria, my brother, we are in a terrible situation.”

