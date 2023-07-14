NEWS

I’m Keeping Count Of How Many Convicted & Arraigned Criminals Are Visiting The Villa These Days- Sam Amadi

The former chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sam Amadi has spoken about the numbers and kind of people visiting the villa in recent time

Since Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared winner and sworn in as the president of Nigeria, several People, home and away, have been visiting him at the villa

Amadi, in a post that he made on his official Twitter page said that he has been keeping count of how many convicted and arraigned criminals that have been visiting the villa

In his post, Amadi said all of those people never visited the villa during the tenure of ex president, Muhammadu Buhari. He said that how come more criminals now have access to the seat of power

He said that he is keeping count and also getting worried

“I’m keeping count of how many convicted and arraigned criminals are visiting the villa”

Source : Twitter | Sam Amadi

