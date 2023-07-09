“I’m In The Category Of Mandela, Abiola; They Are The people I Relate With, Not Your Kind”-A. Dokubo

In a live video released few hours ago, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo, a prominent figure in the Niger Delta region and former leader of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force (NDPVF), made bold assertions about his standing among iconic leaders of the past. Specifically, he placed himself in the same category as renowned figures such as Nelson Mandela, MKO Abiola and Kwame Nkrumah while dismissing individuals like Rufai Oseni and Nnamdi Kanu.

During the impassioned video, Dokubo expressed his affinity for leaders whom he perceives as champions of freedom and justice. He emphatically stated, “I have the batch of fighting for freedom. I am in the category of Kwame Nkrumah, Nelson Mandela, MKO Abiola. They are the people I relate with, not your kind,” referring to Rufai Oseni. Dokubo went on to mention other influential figures whom he believes share his principles, including Fidel Castro and Patrice Lumumba, describing them as his “mates.”

Dokubo also took the opportunity to challenge Rufai Oseni, a broadcaster for Arise , and questioned his contributions to society. He criticized Oseni’s alleged lack of meaningful impact, contrasting it with the legacies left by the likes of Fidel Castro, Kwame Nkrumah, and Obafemi Awolowo. Dokubo emphasized that he, too, has paid the price for freedom and firmly believes in his cause.

Addressing Oseni directly, Dokubo called for open dialogue, urging him to come forward and engage in a public discussion. “Come out, don’t hide. You have a bigger platform, I have just a small platform. If Nduka Ogbiede does not bridle your nonsense, I will bring him in,” Dokubo declared, referring to the chairman of Arise , Nduka Ogbiede.

Dokubo further questioned the significance of Oseni’s academic credentials, dismissing the value of a PhD if it does not lead to tangible contributions to the nation. He challenged Oseni to demonstrate what positive impact he has made with his qualifications.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1352057158707315&id=100000203348199&mibextid=Nif5oz

Start watching from ( mins 34)

DeLight01 (

)