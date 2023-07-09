“I’m in the category of Mandela, Abiola. They are the people I relate with, not You” – Asari Dokubo

In a live video released few hours ago, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo, a prominent figure in the Niger Delta region and former leader of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force (NDPVF), made bold assertions about his standing among iconic leaders of the past.

However, Dokubo places himself in the category with Nelson Mandela, Moshood Abiola and Kwame Nkrumah.

Although, Alhaji Asari Dokubo has been a prominent figure in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria for many years, advocating for the rights of the people. However, as the leader of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force (NDPVF), he fought for resource control and a fair distribution of wealth among his people.

Asari Dokubo said that, “I have the batch of fighting for freedom. I am in the category of Kwame Nkrumah, Nelson Mandela, MKO Abiola. They are the people I relate with, not your kind, referring to Rufai Oseni, a broadcaster for Arise .

Asari Dokubo also said that, “Come out, don’t hide. You have a bigger platform, I have just a small platform.

Dokubo’s words have ignited controversy. Some argue that comparing oneself to such towering figures is presumptuous and unwarranted, given the differences in their methods, contexts, and achievements. Critics may view it as an attempt to get attention.

Dokubo also took the opportunity to challenge Rufai Oseni, a broadcaster for Arise , and questioned his contributions to society.

Asari Dokubo challenges Rufai Oseni to demonstrate the positive impacts he has made with his qualifications.

