‘I’m In Talks With Kwankwaso And Obi’ – Atiku Says He Sees No Threat

Atiku has revealed that he is in talks with Peter Obi and Kwankwaso.

NewsOnline reports that the People Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said that he is in touch with the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso for possible support.

Atiku said he is also holding talks with the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi.

He said the duo of Obi and Kwankwaso are not in anyway a threat to his chances in the election.

In an interview with BBC Hausa service, the former vice president of Nigeria, said: “I see no threat because we are not together with them (Kwankwaso and Obi). We are in talk with them, one of them may possibly come,” he said.

On the lingering PDP Crisis, Atiku said, “Each party has its internal crisis, we are still talking with them. Most are neither in PDP nor in other parties and definitely that will not make us lose the election because we are okay with the election preparations for now.

“Elections now is not like in the past when a governor will dictate who to vote for, elections today is in the hands of the voters.”

The presidential candidate also promised to open all of Nigeria’s borders if elected president.

