Following the raid on terrorist group known as Boko Haram by the troops of tion Hadin Kai Theatre Command, another young girl named Mary Nkeki was rescued on Monday last week.

Meanwhile, Nkeki has now revealed her intentions of going back to his Boko Haram husband who according to her is a repentant terrorist. She identified the terrorist as Adam and stated that she is in love with him.

Maj. Gen. Gold Chibuisi who is the Theater Commander of tion Hadin Kai disclosed to reporters that the rescued Chibok girl, Mary Nkeki was the 55th on the list of the Chibok girls that were abducted by Boko Haram terrorist group.

Maj. Gen. Gold Chibuisi also added that Nkeki was forcefully married to a Boko Haram terrorist named Adam and she has since been medically examined after being recued by the troops.

His word reads:

“While in captivity she was forcefully married to one Adam, a Boko Haram terrorist.

“Since her rescue, she has undergone thorough medical examination in our medical facility. Equally, she has been adequately resuscitated and will be handed over to Borno state.”

Shortly after Nkeki was handed over to the Borno State Ministry for Women Affairs officials, newsmen held an interview with her where she told them that she had had two female children for Adam who later died.

Her word reads:

‘’I already have a husband. I am married to Adam. We fled from captivity together.’’

“I and my husband Adam, repented from insurgency and fled the terrorists enclave at the Dikwa axis, and reached a point where the troops rescued both of us.”

Meanwhile, Mary Nkeki is the 16th girl to be rescued by the troops in recent months.

