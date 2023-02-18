I’m Hungry To Share Stage With Kizz Daniel – Bobbyaino

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Budding Afro-pop Art, Jimoh Abiodun Michael popularly known as Bobbyaino is the next big name to watch out for in the Nigerian music industry. The music graduate believes that his talent and experience have given him the capacity to be the best in the ever-growing music industry. In this chat, the ‘Nigboro’ crooner reflects on his musical journey, growing up, and the Nigerian music industry.

How was growing up for you?

I grew up in a normal Nigerian family, although it was good but tough. In the usual everyday Naija family life, I grew up with a mixed of family members. I am from a family of Ojurire, dad was a disciplinarian and mom was always on us to make sure we imbibe with the right culture and values in the society. We were not very rich, but mom and dad make sure we never lack anything and always make sure they provide for us to the best of their ability.

Going back memory lane, how did your music career start? How many years now have you been a professional Artiste?

Music is my life, this is all I wanted to do since my childhood, I feel like it is my destiny to do music, and every time I try to run away from doing music, I see myself even singing and composing music unknowingly. My interest in music started when I was just 15 years old, so professionally this is my 14 years in the music industry. And over this period, I have learnt a lot about the craft. I can boast now that I am the next big name in the music industry, I just want to tell my fans all over the world to keep supporting me and keep listening to my music.

For a few of your fans who don’t know you, tell us about your Nigerian heritage.

I’m Jimoh Abiodun Michael professionally known as Bobbyaino, I was born in the 19s and from Ogun State. I went to Straitway Primary School, Lagos state, and Aje Secondary School in Lagos State before proceeding to Cyprus International University to study Musical. I’m the fifth child in the family of Jimoh.

What makes Nigerian music unique?

I would say Nigerian music is reached both in culture and tradition, the whole world today is listening to our music not just because of the lyrics but also because of the sound we produce. Again, in terms of creating music that can compete with the best in the world, Afrobeats is the biggest genre of music today all the globe, Nigeria is at the forefront of such achievement, just look at the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid, etc see what they are doing in the international stage, shutting down the concept in the UK, New York and another part of the world. I would just say our style of music makes us different.

What would you say stands you out among your peers?

Two things I would say are the sound and message because I have extraordinary sounds in my music. And also, I want to make music that would always make my fans happy, I just want to impress my fans at all times in such a way whenever they hear my sound, it is always new to them. Music is for those who love to listen to good music with great messages.

Has there been any time you were bounced at an event?

Lough! As an upcoming Artiste those are part of the things that make you want to continue to push. I remember the first when I tried to go on stage to show my fans what I can do, I was bounced but thankfully, in the end, I got a chance to show my talent and ability and since then I have not experienced such. Yes, is tough to be an upcoming artiste in Nigeria, if you are not strong and talented you can easy give up, but for me giving up was never an option. I believe in myself and I am always ready to give my all anytime, I don’t allow negative things to affect me, I focus on the positive all the time.

Is there anything you love to change about yourself given a second chance?

I will say yes because I have a big heart and I trust people so much and got hurt at the end so I’m trying to change but I can’t. I really wish I can change that aspect of myself.

What message does your music preach?

My music sends so many positive messages, love, and unity. Messages that motivate, inspire, give hope to the hopeless, and love.

Musical Artistes have always had issues with their female fans. How do you plan to handle these issues?

Laughs! All my female fans love me, and I love them too. There should not be any issue, without them there wouldn’t be me, they are the reason I am being recognized and I hope they keep loving and appreciating my music. We both know when to draw the lines.

Tell us about your relationship with Qdot

Qdot is my brother, his real name is Damilare. He has been very helpful to me and my music career, he always encourages and advises me on how I can get better every day. He’s one person who has so much belief in me and he’s always ready to assist me, I am using this opportunity to say a big thank you to him for he has been doing for me.

What influence will you say he has had on your music career?

He has been so supportive of my music career. He gave me one of his songs (Nigboro) and we recorded it together and the song went viral. Qdot is one of my role models in the industry, he has always shown me love and affection all the time.

Rave of the moment, Tems has just won the prestigious Grammy Award; how do you think this will affect our music?

It is incredible with Tems has achieved within a short period of time. A big congratulation to her because she totally deserves that award for the quality of music she makes. It is definitely a big plus for the Nigerian music industry and will only add to the growing acceptance of our music worldwide. By his grace, I am the next person to bring that prestigious award down here. Watch out!

Do you think the government has done well for the creative industry in terms of support?

The Nigerian government has never developed or supported anything which did not favor Nigerian politicians. No, the Nigerian government has not done anything to support the creative industry. They only want to sit back and get all the credit internationally, there are a lot of talented youths who when empowered can achieve a lot and bring about employment. Look at the way our music is performing globally, imagine if the government could have supported us with grants or even a stable power supply.

Who are your role models in the music industry?

My role model internationally is Harris J, a United Kingdom musician, I love her lyrics and the way he delivers his songs. But coming home, I have got a lot of them from Qdot to Olamide, Wizkid, Kizz Daniel, and Asake, they are all incredible Artistes and will love to share the stage with soon.

Burna Boy, Wizkid, Kizz Daniel Asaka just to mention a few, who among would you like to share the stage with?

Yea, definitely, they are all doing well in their own right, and I am sure everyone who loves Nigerian music is proud of these guys now. I sure love to share the stage with all Nigerian musicians, they are so talented. But I’m hungry to share the stage or collaboration with Kiss Daniel most, the guy they burst my head with his music, there’s just no limit to what he can do, I have followed him for some time now, and I can’t wait to do something with him soon.

Do you think you have the zeal talent to be bigger than him?

I believe we are all gifted differently, and I so much believe in my talent and ability when it comes to doing music. I know I have the capacity to be as big as the best in the world, but everything has got its time and season. I will say yes, I have the zeal and talent to be bigger than him with a lot of work and commitment. But, Kizz Daniel for me right now is just on top of his game. Respect!.

If you were not doing music, what would have been doing?

I can’t think of something else, it has always been music for me right from a very tender age

The 2023 general election is around the corner, what message do you have for the youth?

I will just say to them, go get your PVC and vote wisely. With your PVCs, Nigerians have the “weapon” to ensure the best candidate is voted into power. The youths have the power to force leadership to do the right thing.

Where do you intend to see yourself in the next 5 years?

I want to be the best. I see myself on the biggest stage, doing music for not just only Nigeria but for the world, doing a collaboration with the finest in the industry, and winning awards. I just must keep working hard and praying for God’s grace.

What would you like to be remembered for?

I want to be remembered for making myself and my country proud, I want to be remembered for making good music, changing lives with my brand of music. I want to be mentioned in the region of some of the greatest Artiste like Fela, Sunny Ade, etc.

What’s your greatest fear in life?

To be honest, I have no fear in life because God is the greatest.

What is your life philosophy?

I believe that treating each other with love and respect is the key to peace. Imagine a world where there is only one race, the human race, a world where we don’t see color, will eradicate racism, a world where you can practice what you believe in and a world where there is equality and women are treated equally as men at their workplace.

