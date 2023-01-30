This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’m Here With The Master Of The PDP, And I’ll Sweep All Of Them Away—Tinubu

During the campaign rally of the APC held in Uyo, the capital city of Akwa-Ibom, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stated that he came to the rally with the master of the PDP, pointing out that he’s going to sweep all of them away.

He stated that the PDP is only here to deceive people, adding that most of them are liars. He stated, however, that the broom he’s holding is what he will use to sweep them.

According to him, “When We Were Talking in the Palace, three times, they took the light.” Today, many of you are paying an estimated meter bill; that will stop. You get to the gas station, you don’t find fuel, you wait for hours, and I guarantee you that it will stop. Someone who is a liar, they’re PDP, people deceiving people, papa deceiving pikin, poverty development party. I have come; I’m here with their master. Broom is their master, and we’ll sweep all of them away.

