I’m Here To Seek Your Blessing, You Can’t Reject It-Tinubu Tells Sultan Of Sokoto

The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu took his presidential campaign rally to Sokoto State on Thursday. During his outing in Sokoto, he paid a visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abubakar.

He was also accompanied by the president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) as he seeks blessings and endorsement from the Sultan. While addressing the Sultan at his palace, he said to him that he’s come to seek his blessings and endorsement for the upcoming election and it’s a request the Sultan cannot reject.

He said;

“We want to win election. And since that is what we came for, we seek your blessing and endorsement. It is something you cannot reject. I request because the President and Commander-in-chief of the armed forces is on seat. How can he be here and you reject? Thank you very much. May God bless you.”

(Tinubu pictured with Buhari and the Sultan of Sokoto)

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

#Seek #Blessing #Reject #ItTinubu #Tells #Sultan #SokotoI'm Here To Seek Your Blessing, You Can't Reject It-Tinubu Tells Sultan Of Sokoto Publish on 2023-02-09 17:44:06



