I’m happy that BAT & his wife have told Nigerians that they will not touch their money- Frank Kokori

Former NUPENG Secretary General, Chief Frank Kokori, has said that Nigeria’s President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, assured the public that they have no intentions to access their wealth. The Sun paper reported on Kokori’s exclusive interview with him, where he expressed his support for Tinubu.

Kokori praised Tinubu and his wife’s stance, stating that they are already excessively wealthy and primarily seek to establish a legacy rather than accumulate more riches. He said that they possess great blessings from God and their ambition is to serve the people. Kokori also addressed the mismanagement of democracy in the country over the past 24 years.

He said, “I am happy that Tinubu and his wife have told Nigerians that they are not going to touch their money. They are already over-rich, they just want to make name for themselves”

Having personally met with Tinubu and encouraged him to prioritize the nation’s welfare, Kokori shared that the President promised to do just that. He advocated for providing Tinubu with the space and support needed to fulfill his promises, noting that the President has shown a non-hostile approach to the opposition and is acting as a patriot.

Frank Kokori’s recent statement, which was shared by The Sun paper on its verified Twitter page, has sparked numerous reactions among Nigerians on social media. People are discussing and responding to Kokori’s support for Tinubu and his stance on not touching their wealth, as well as his call for giving the President time and support to deliver on his commitments. The interview has drawn significant attention from the public, with opinions and sentiments being shared across various online platforms.

Source: Sun paper

