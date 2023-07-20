I’m Happy That BAT Has Made A U-turn On The Idea Of Giving N8K To The Most Affected Families- Ogaga Ifowodo

During an interview with Arise , Ogaga Ifowodo, an APC Chieftain and former House of Representatives aspirant, expressed his satisfaction with President Tinubu’s decision to reconsider providing N8,000 to vulnerable families affected by the removal of fuel subsidies. He believes this shows the government’s responsiveness to the people’s concerns regarding policies that impact their livelihoods.

Ifowodo also highlighted the need for the president to appoint ministers to manage crucial government departments promptly. He pointed out that it has been two months since the president assumed office, and citizens should already be witnessing positive changes.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Watch The Video From 7:35 Minutes)

“I’m pleased to hear that President Tinubu has made a u-turn on the idea of giving N8,000 to vulnerable families affected by fuel subsidy removal. It demonstrates the government’s willingness to listen to the people and review policies that may not be suitable for our standard of living. However, we are still waiting for the appointment of ministers to take charge of key government departments. With two months already passed, we should be seeing noticeable improvements in our lives by now,” said Ifowodo.

