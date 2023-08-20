I’m going to sue you for threatening Kidd Waya once you come out – Susan Waya

Few moments ago, Susan Waya the mother of popular Nigerian Reality Tv Star, Kidd Waya publicly came out to react to the incident that happened between her son and Seyi a while ago in the Big Brother Naija house.

Recall that few hours ago, Seyi allegedly threatened Kidd Waya in the house and the incident didn’t go down too well with Kidd’s mother, Susan Waya as she has vowed to take legal actions against Seyi whenever he comes out from the Big Brother Naija house and this is definitely not a good one.

Susan also reveals that thuggery, stealing and gangsterism is not in his her son’s upbringing and I think that’s the more reason why she has choosed to fight for her son.

“In her Words”

“Seyi, once you come out, I’m going to sue you for threatening Kidd Waya. Thuggery, stealing and gangster is not in Kidd’s upbringing”, Susan said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public with many taking to the comment section to react.

Seyi has been in the news lately and it has all been for the wrong reasons, although it seems like he’s using that as a strategy inorder to win the big prize, The Big Brother Naija Reality Tv Show is all a game and maybe being controversial is his tactics. We don’t know if Susan Waya is serious about her statement but we are looking forward to seeing how everything plays out. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)