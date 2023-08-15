I’m Going To Get You Loads Of Assists So You’re Goalscorer Of The Season – Caicedo Tells Jackson

Chelsea football club have finally completed the signing of Moisés Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion. The blues have invested so much time and effort into this signing and still had to break the British transfer record to secure the Ecuadorian midfielder.

After the confirmation of his signing last night, the blues have been releasing some really wholesome content on their new player on their social media pages.

In one of the videos, Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson face-timed each other and the pair of them had a really great conversation with each other. The striker who also joined Chelsea this summer welcomed the midfielder and told him he hoped they can do great things together on the pitch and urged the midfielder to always give him the ball when they start playing together.

In response, Caicedo promised Jackson that he is going to get him loads of assists this season so that he can become the top goalscorer of the campaign.

It is quite great to see that these guys are already building a friendship hours after the new guy joined. This is the dream of any manager and Chelsea fans will be absolutely delighted to see these kind of energy around their club once again.

Click HERE to watch the short clip

WoleOscar (

)