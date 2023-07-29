NEWS

“I’m Gaining Weight By The Day And My Butt Size Keep Increasing” Actress Hadiza Abubakar Says

Yoruba movie actress, Hadiza Abubakar, has used her latest Instagram post to raise concern about her body after she claimed that she is gaining weight every day. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she disclosed that she is gaining weight by the day and that her bumbum size keeps increasing.

She revealed that perhaps falling in love with someone and suffering a heartbreak might help her lose some weight. This happened after she shared a video of herself in which she was seen showing off how much she had gained weight recently.

In the statement she made on her Instagram story, she said, “I’m gaining weight by the day, and my butt size keeps increasing. Should I fall in love so that heartbreak will make me lose weight?”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

