Nigeria is currently in the midst of a heated presidential campaign, with several candidates vying for the top spot. Among them is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state and a prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recently, rumors have circulated that President Muhammadu Buhari may be backing another candidate, but he has put those rumors to rest in a recent speech. Speaking at a campaign event for Tinubu, the president made it clear that he is fully behind the APC candidate.

Buhari, who is widely regarded as a figure of authority and integrity, made a passionate appeal to the residents of Gombe state to vote for Tinubu and other candidates of the APC. He urged them to ignore any alleged propaganda that may be spreading false information about his support for another candidate.

Buhari’s support for Tinubu is a major boost for the APC campaign, and it is likely to give the candidate a significant boost in the polls. Tinubu is widely respected in Nigeria, and his reputation as a successful politician and business leader has made him a popular choice among voters.

However, Tinubu’s campaign is not without its challenges. Some have criticized his political record, pointing to instances where he has been accused of corruption or misusing public funds. Others have raised concerns about his close ties to the business community and his role in the development of Lagos state.

Despite these challenges, Tinubu remains a formidable candidate, and with Buhari’s endorsement, he is well positioned to win the election. In addition, the APC has a strong track record of success in recent years, having made significant progress in areas such as infrastructure development, security, and economic growth.

It is clear that the presidential race in Nigeria will be a tight one, and the outcome will have major implications for the future of the country. With the support of a popular figure like Buhari, Tinubu is well-placed to win the election and lead the country towards a brighter future.

Whether he is successful or not, one thing is for certain: the presidential campaign in Nigeria is sure to be a heated and hotly-contested race. As the country gears up for what promises to be a historic election, it will be interesting to see how the political landscape evolves in the coming months.

