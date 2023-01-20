I’m Disappointed With Some Of PDP Southern Governors Who Chickened Out Or Sold Out – Samuel Ortom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, Governor Samuel Orthom of Benue state, the main opposition party, blamed the PDP’s zoning principle on the governors of the southern geopolitical region for the breakdown. The ruling party president, the Advancement and Progress Party Conference (APC) of the northern designation authority, finally agreed on the appointment of the president of the southern designation authority.

According to him, southern governors lack justice and the courage to stand up for justice than their northern counterparts. He claimed that the southern governors quit after the northern president Muhammadu Buhari decided to hand over the presidency to the southern geopolitical region. He also believed that the G-5 governors could not advance the upcoming presidential election unless party stakeholders and incumbents yielded to their demands. He stressed that G-5 governors will be committed to issues of integrity, fairness, justice and equity.

He dismissed reports that G5 governors would face a dilemma in selecting a presidential candidate for the February presidential election. He said that if the candidate for the presidential election is the leader of a victim country, he will run as a northerner because Senator Iorchiya Ayu, the national leader of the main opposition PDP, did not fulfill his promise to resign before the party convention. States must join. With your preferred presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election.23 presidential election.

