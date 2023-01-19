I’m Disappointed With Some Of PDP Southern Governors Who Chickened Out And Sold Out – Samuel Ortom

The governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, reportedly blamed the governors of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the Southern geopolitical zones for the collapse of the zoning principle in PDP, while he praised the governors of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the Northern geopolitical zones for their unanimous agreement for the presidency to be zoned to the Souther.

He believed that the Southern governors lacked the fortitude of their Northern counterparts to stand up for what is just and fair. He asserted that after deciding to relocate the president to the Southern geopolitical zones following the presidency of Northerner President Muhammadu buhari, the Southern governors changed their minds. Ahead of the upcoming presidential election, he also predicted that the G-5 governors would not change course unless the party insiders and power brokers complied with their demand. He stated that the G-5 governors would continue to support causes related to honesty, justice, equity, and fairness.

He disproved claims that the G-5 governors are undecided on who to support in the upcoming presidential election in February. He pointed out that the aggrieved state chief executives would undoubtedly support a presidential candidate they like at the 2023 presidential election, despite the fact that the leader of the major opposition party, the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, broke his promise to resign prior to the party convention.

