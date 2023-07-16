I’m Disappointed With S/East Governors Over Their Failure To Tackle Insecurity In The Region- Chekwas Okorie

The Founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, have said that he is profoundly disappointed with the Southeast governors for their failure to address the persistent insecurity plaguing the region, adding that their inability to effectively tackle this pressing issue is disheartening

He expressed his sorrow over the fact that the South-East region, which was once considered the safest in the country, is no longer secure due to the current security situation. Okorie also criticized both the Southeast Governors and the Federal Government for their failure to address the issue seriously from the beginning.

The Founder of APGA made this statement while responding to a question asked by sun paper, which is “There was a time the South-East was the safest region in the country. Right now, the security situation is worrisome. How can this insecurity be tackled?”

In his own words, Chekwas Okorie said “Indeed, it is an extremely distressing situation. Our governors have undoubtedly let us down. The individuals who were in power when these issues first arose failed to protect us, and even the current governors who assumed office on May 29 have been unable to come to a consensus on the collaborative efforts necessary to tackle this matter. Their failure to unite and address the situation is escalating the challenges we face.

“I am deeply disillusioned with the Federal Government’s handling of issues like this. Currently, there is a young man based in Finland who is causing significant trouble, resulting in repercussions back home. It is disheartening that the Nigerian government has not utilized diplomatic channels to engage with the Finnish Government and address this issue appropriately. This failure to seek diplomatic solutions is hindering the resolution of the problems caused by the individual in question”

Source: The Sun paper

StepDee (

)