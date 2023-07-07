I’m delighted to collaborate with you – Peter Obi honours Baba-Ahmed on his birthday

According to Daily Post reports, Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, has revealed he is happy to partner with Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, his Vice Presidential running mate in the last election, insisting the collaboration could see youths take back their country to build the New Nigeria of their dreams.

The claims were made by Obi in a birthday greeting for Baba-Ahmed, who celebrated his birthday on Friday.

The former governor of Anambra State claimed he joined millions of Nigerians in honouring his colleague’s enormous accomplishments to the nation.

In a statement released on Friday his verified Twitter account, Obi claimed that his Vice Presidential candidate’s ardent desire for a better country has led to his investments in the most important fields of human development, such as education, health, and the eradication of poverty. He described these investments as the investments Nigerians need for a better country.

Sen. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, I join the millions of Nigerians who are happy with and congratulating you on your birthday today, wrote the senator in his letter. I thank you for all that you have given to our beloved nation.

“Your ardent desire for a better country has led you to invest in the most important sectors of human development, including eradicating poverty, health, and education. These are the investments that Nigeria needs to improve.

“As a highly successful businessman, you have continued to create thousands of jobs for our industrious youths through your numerous fruitful ventures, and you have assisted in transitioning our country from consumption to production.

“As a visionary leader, I’m pleased that along with you, we can inspire our youth to reclaim our country and create the New Nigeria of our aspirations. God grant you health and longevity today and always as you continue to make contributions to a better country.

source: Daily Post

