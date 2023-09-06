NEWS

I’m Calm By What The Justices Have To Say Today And What Supreme Court Will Eventually Say – Dele Farotimi

Lawyer and one of the spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Dele Farotimi has stated that he is calm and unperturbed by whatever the justices will say at the presidential election petition court

This was contained in a statement that he made on his Twitter page on Wednesday

It is no longer news that the date which the judges have chosen to deliver the final judgement on the presidential election petition case has finally arrived

The OBIDATTI Presidential campaign spokesperson, in a post that he shared on his official Twitter page said that he is not worried about the judgement of the judges at the court. He said he is also not worried about what the supreme court will eventually say

Stating his reason, Dele Farotimi said that it is because he knows an immutable truth and because the truth will always prevail

Kindly read his full post below

What are your thoughts on this article?

