I’m Being Targeted For Elimination – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday raised an alarm, saying that he is being targeted for elimination.

Ortom who spoke at a press conference in Makurdi alleged that some groups have leveled all manner of accusations against him in a desperate attempt to set him up for hatred, vilification and attacks.

“I’m being targeted for elimination,” he said.

The governor pointed out that a letter signed by 52 personalities was sent to President Muhammadu Buhari and all manner of accusations were levelled against him over the killing of some pastoralists bomb attack at Akwanaja in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The pastoralists were allegedly bombed as they travelled from Benue to Nasarawa after retrieving their animals, according to the group’s attempt to link the Benue State Livestock Guards to the killings.

“I believe that these accusations and acts of blackmail directed at me and the Benue State government are a part of a larger plot by the state’s opponents to have me killed off. I have evaded seven assassination attempts since we passed the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law in 2017.

“Those responsible for the nefarious schemes have not concealed their intent. For choosing to support my people and fight up for their rights to life and freedom, they have turned me into one of their enemies. Recent statements made by individuals like Lamido Sanusi have exposed the real people driving the evil plan to have me removed. But God is in control of my life, and only He has the power to allow anything bad to happen to me, he said.

Ortom, who claimed to have written a petition regarding the issue to be given to the President, emphasised that he had no involvement in the killings and that after learning of the bombing in Doma that killed pastoralists, he visited the governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, and expressed his condolences to him and his people for the loss of their son and the victims of the bombing.

“I must clarify definitely that the Benue State Government, which I head, has no involvement in the Akwanaja event,” he insisted. The worst thing anyone could do to me is to associate me with the bombing in Doma, Nasarawa State.

“How am I connected to or accountable for what happened outside of my state? How can I explain what didn’t happen in my state given that Akwanaja is located within the Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State? I solely serve as Chief Security Officer in the State of Benue.

The governor also cleared the Livestock Guards of the charges as he revealed that despite properly carrying out their duties, the Guards have frequently been the subject of attacks by armed men, with several of them being murdered in cold blood.

