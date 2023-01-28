I’m Aware That Wike Had A Secret Meeting With Atiku Where He Agreed To Help Him-Northern Governor

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Despite the crises in People’s Democratic Party, A former governor of one of the North-West states told Punch paper Correspondent in confidence that the Governor of Rivers State, Wike Nyesom had a secret meeting with Atiku Abubakar, recently where he agreed to help him. He made this statement while revealing why Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde can’t work against Atiku

In his own words, The Northern Governor said “The message was clear when at the flag-off of the governor’s campaign rally in Oyo State, chants of Atiku filled the air. Governor Wike was there as well as the other members of their group.

“The governor knows the choice before his people. Being on the ballot, he knows he can’t dump Atiku just like that. I am aware that he had a secret meeting with Atiku recently where both men agreed to work together”

Ikechukwu (

)