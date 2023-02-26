NEWS

I’m Aware Of The Consequences & I’m Ready To Take Any Punishment- Corper Caught Changing Obi’s Score

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It was reported that a female corp member was caught changing Peter Obi’s score to give to kwankwaso in presidential poll in enugu.

The corp member who was the presiding officer in Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections was caught by Some Labour Party’s agents while manipulating and changing the election result in one of the polling units in Abakpa Ward, Enugu East local government area of Enugu State, Southeast Nigeria.

In a video shared online, the young girl begged those who caught her, as she claimed that all the corps members from northern region participating in the election process were told to do the same.

Begging agents who caught her, she said, “I am aware of the full consequences of my action and I am ready to take any punishment. I am sorry, this is what I was told to do.”

The sheet spotted in the video showed how she manipulated the result of the election in the pull unit. See screenshot below;

Who would you react to this update? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

light (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Peter Obi Lost The Election, As Tinubu Wins In All 12 Local Government In Ekiti State

8 mins ago

I vote to end present suffering, says 80-yr-old woman

14 mins ago

Tinubu Wins Presidential Election In Ekiti State, Polls 201,486 Votes

26 mins ago

Why A Member Of British High Commission Was Worried When INEC Didn’t Upload Results – Akin Osuntokun

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button