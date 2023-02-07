NEWS

I’m aware of all He’s been saying about me, someday I’ll respond -Wike to SDP Presidential candidate

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has revealed to the people of Rivers State that he is well aware of what the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has been saying so far, even though he has chosen to remain silent. During a campaign rally for his party at Asari-Toru local government area.

The governor made it clear that he is aware of the issues that have been raised by the SDP candidate, but he has chosen to remain silent due to the need to maintain peace and order in the state.

Wike further stated that he will eventually speak up when the time is right and he will not be intimidated by anyone. He also urged them to remain united and support the government in its efforts to develop the state.

However, he asked individuals to cease spreading unfounded rumours and lies, especially on social media, as doing so will not make them popular.

He continued by advising people to prioritise their campaigns and different rallies in the run-up to the general election.

He remarked, “I’ve been listening to SDP talk and talk about their presidential candidate, but I have never said anything, but one day when I speak about them, it will pepper them.”

