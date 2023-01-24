I’m An APC Member But Am Endorsing Peter Obi For President Because APC And PDP Has Failed Us – Apugo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ochiagha Benjamin Apugo, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Abia State National Caucus, has endorsed Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi as the next president of Nigeria, Sun Nigeria reported.

Apugo left the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the former governor of Anambra State.

Apugo, a senior statesman noted that despite being a member of the All Progressives Congress in the state, it is clear that the APC has failed to address the needs of the common people of the state and as a result of that the people of Abia will need to vote for Labour party other than PDP and APC to the satisfaction of good governance. “I am a member of APC but I am supporting Peter Obi for the presidency because APC and PDP have failed us,” Apugo said.

Continuing, Apugo distanced himself from reports linking him with the endorsement of the APC candidate of Abia State, Ikechi Emenike. Apugo claimed that the APC will fail in the forthcoming governorship and presidential elections in Abia State.

