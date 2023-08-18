I’m A Tout, A Kind Of Girl That Break Bottles On Men’s Head, But I try To Control It – Blessing ceo

Popular Nigerian relationship therapist and social media influencer, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka widely known and addressed as Blessingceo a recent video posted her official facebook page has disclosed how brutal she can be and why nobody messes with her.

She made this known while listing out the reasons why she prefers to stay at home or her office all the time rather than attend parties, occasions and club.

She began by noting that she is a very brutal person, a tout and a kind of girl who breaks bottles on men’s head easily and that why people won’t see that part of her on social media is because she is now a celebrity and has to mind some of her actions.

While addressing people who are fond of making negative comments about her on social media, Blessingceo said she would have traced them to where they’re living and give them serious beatings if she was still the same Blessing Okoro of yesterday.

In her words, she said ” I am a very brutal person but I try to chain it because of this celebrity life, I am a tout forget that Instagram is trying to pamper us, I am a tout, a kind of girl that break bottles on men’s head”

Click here to watch the video (fast-forward to 4:46)

