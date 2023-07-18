“I’m A Sucker For Love, I Love But I’ve Been Quite Unlucky In This Department”-Ifuennada

Ifuennada, a former contestant on Big Brother Naija, recently opened up about her deep desire for love and her struggles in the romantic department. Despite facing challenges in her love life, Ifuennada remains hopeful and optimistic, eagerly awaiting the arrival of true love.

In a candid post, Ifuennada expressed her strong affinity for love, describing herself as a “sucker for Love.” Despite past disappointments, she holds onto the hope of finding genuine love, someone who will belong exclusively to her. She expressed her longing for a relationship where it’s just the two of them, fighting for each other, loving each other, and adding value to each other’s lives forever.

Ifuennada’s honest expression of her yearning for love resonates with many who have experienced similar journeys in their quest for a meaningful romantic connection. Her words capture the essence of longing, vulnerability, and a firm belief in the transformative power of love.

