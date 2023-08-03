“I’m A Pretty Igbo Bride To Be, I’m Even Ready To Give Him My Virginity Tommorow” Lolade Okusanya

Nollywood actress, Lolade Okusanya, has used her most recent Instagram post to spark rumors of her dating an Igbo man by calling herself an Igbo bride to be while also stating that she is ready to hand him her virginity. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, where she disclosed that she is an Igbo bride-to-be, and that she is ready to give him her virginity.

You may recall that the actress revealed in her previous post that she is interested in getting married to an Igbo man because they know how to take care of women, and she has sparked the rumors once again with her latest post.

In the statement she made on her Instagram page, she said, “I’m a pretty Igbo bride to be, I’m even ready to give him my virginity tomorrow.” I know those angry Yoruba followers of mine are waiting for bad news, but it’s a lie, this particular guy is here to stay.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

